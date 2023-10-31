Lundkvist notched an assist and two PIM in Monday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Lundkvist took a minus-1 rating Monday, the first time he's been negative this season. Despite that, he also picked up his first point in seven outings. The 23-year-old has seen time on the third pairing and second power-play unit, but his ice time has trended down from 19:21 in the season opener to 14:21 in Monday's game. Lundkvist appears to have a more well-rounded game so far with a plus-2 rating, five blocked shots and three hits, but the offensive power of Thomas Harley (four points) could eventually lead to a shake-up on the second power-play unit.