Lundkvist required stitches after taking a puck to the face late in the third period of Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blackhawks, Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars reports.

Lundkvist scored a goal in the contest, but he wasn't able to finish the game. Nestler reported that Lundkvist seemed fine despite missing his media availability after the game, so he can be considered on the probable side of day-to-day for Wednesday's contest versus the Sabres. He's up to four points in 12 outings this season.