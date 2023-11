Lundkvist notched an assist in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Flames.

Lundkvist snapped a three-game slump when he set up Jason Robertson's first-period tally. The 23-year-old Lundkvist continues to be a regular on the third pairing and second power-play unit for the Stars. He's managed seven assists, 21 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 19 contests this season.