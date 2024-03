Lundkvist notched an assist an two hits in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Lundkvist had a shot that Wyatt Johnston tipped in late in the second period. This was Lundkvist's fourth helper over six games since he replaced Jani Hakanpaa (lower body) in the lineup. Lundkvist is up to 19 points, 67 shots on net, 35 blocked shots, 40 hits and a plus-15 rating through 52 appearances on the year.