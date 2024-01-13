Lundkvist notched an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

Lundkvist has six points and 10 shots on net over his last seven outings while going plus-6 in that span. He's seen a few more good looks recently with Miro Heiskanen (lower body) out of the lineup. Lundkvist had lost his everyday role in December, but he should be playing regularly at least until Heiskanen is healthy again. Lundkvist has 13 points, 35 shots on net, 21 hits, 20 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 31 outings in a bottom-four role.