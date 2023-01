Lundkvist logged an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Sharks.

Lundkvist earned his 10th assist of the season on Radek Faksa's second-period marker. The 22-year-old Lundkvist has helpers in back-to-back games, giving him 14 points through 43 outings overall. The defenseman has added 69 shots on net, 48 blocked shots, 41 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-6 rating -- he's shown some flashes of scoring talent, but he's yet to find much consistency in a bottom-four role.