Lundkvist dished a power-play assist, fired four shots on goal and went minus-2 in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Wild.

Lundkvist has three helpers over his last three games, and his assist Sunday was his first power-play point of the campaign. The 23-year-old could be in line for a larger role if Thomas Harley (upper body) misses time. Lundkvist is at five assists, 17 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 14 appearances while playing in a bottom-four role so far.