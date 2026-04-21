Lundkvist notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Wild in Game 2.

Lundkvist, who signed a two-year contract extension on the eve of the playoffs, is filling a bottom-four role on the blue line to begin the postseason. This was his first multi-point outing since Opening Night against the Jets. He's had limited postseason experience, picking up just one assist over 12 playoff outings in his career. Lundkvist had 11 points, 46 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 52 regular-season contests this year.