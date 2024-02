Lundkvist (concussion) didn't join the Stars for their four-game road trip, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports Monday.

Lundkvist needs just one more point to match his total from last season but will need to wait until at least next Monday's clash with the Islanders to get back on the scoresheet. An injury to Jani Hakanpaa (upper body) will see both Derrick Pouliot and Alex Petrovic inserted into the lineup against Boston on Monday.