Lundkvist (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Sunday, according to Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News.

In corresponding moves, the Stars also recalled Kyle Capobianco from AHL Texas and activated Oskar Back (undisclosed) from injured reserve. Lundkvist is week-to-week and has missed the last four games. He won't be eligible to play until at least Nov. 11 against Ottawa, but it's unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup.