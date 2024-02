Lundkvist (concussion) won't play Tuesday versus the Avalanche, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Head coach Pete DeBoer said that Jani Hakanpaa (upper body) returning was the only change among his skaters from the group that lost 3-2 in overtime to the Islanders on Monday. Lundkvist will be out for his seventh straight game, but there's a sense he's getting close to being available. The Stars are back home Thursday versus the Jets.