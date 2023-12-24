Lundkvist has been scratched for eight of the Stars' 11 games in December.

Lundkvist hasn't played more than two games in a row since the start of the month. He's lost his place to Joel Hanley, who provides better defense and virtually no offense. Lundkvist is also at risk of losing his power-play time in the games that he plays, as Thomas Harley has taken on that duty in his absence. Lundkvist has just seven helpers with 25 shots on net, 14 hits and 14 blocked shots over 24 appearances.