Lundkvist has not recovered from his illness and will not play against the Panthers on Saturday, according to Stars insider Robert Tiffin /a>.

Lundkvist will miss his second straight game. Lundkvist missed 25 games earlier in the season with a lower-body injury, returning for a pair of games before his illness setback. Lundkvist has one goal and two assists in six NHL games this season and could return as early as Monday against the Kings.