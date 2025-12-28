Lundkvist has been playing through a lower-body injury, Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars reports Sunday.

Lundkvist is dealing with a whole host of injuries including a lower-body injury that he's playing with as of late. None of these injuries are a concern though as he will practice on Tuesday ahead of the Stars' next game Wednesday. The 25-year-old has four points (two goals, two assists) in 12 games so far this season.