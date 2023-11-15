Lundkvist posted an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Lundkvist saw a season-low 12:45 of ice time, and he's been under 15 minutes in six of eight games in November. Despite the reduced role, he's posted four assists over his last four games, a span which includes his two highest ice times of the month. The 23-year-old is at six helpers, 17 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 15 contests overall.