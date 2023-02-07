Lundkvist scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Ducks.

Lundkvist had been a healthy scratch for four of the last five games before the All-Star break. His opening tally at 8:08 of the first period should help the 22-year-old maintain a spot in the lineup over Joel Hanley for a while. As a young blueliner, there have been some ups and downs for Lundkvist in 2022-23, but he's managed five goals, 15 points, 74 shots on net, 49 blocked shots, 42 hits and a minus-6 rating through 45 contests.