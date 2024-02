Lundkvist (concussion) won't play Saturday versus Edmonton, per Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Lundkvist was evaluated for a concussion after departing Thursday's game versus Nashville, so it's no surprise he'll miss Saturday's matchup with the Oilers. The 23-year-old blueliner has two goals and 15 points through 43 games this season. Joel Hanley will slot back into the lineup in Lundkvist's absence.