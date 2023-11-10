Lundkvist picked up two assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over Columbus.

Lundkvist set up Matt Duchene's go-ahead goal in the second period before adding a second helper on a Tyler Seguin deflection early in the third. It's the first multi-point game of the year for the 23-year-old Lundkvist, who now has four assists through 12 games. He should continue to see time on Dallas' second power-play unit while working with Thomas Harley on the third defensive pairing.