Lundkvist scored a goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

Lundkvist's tally tied the game at 2-2 late in the second period. The 25-year-old was limited to two helpers, 17 shots on net, 10 hits and 11 blocked shots over 15 outings in January. For the season, he's put up three goals, four assists, 27 shots, 29 blocks, 21 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 29 appearances. He's filling a bottom-four role and is rarely involved in special teams, so Lundkvist has limited fantasy appeal.