Lundkvist had a goal, an assist, two shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's win over the Jets.

Lundkvist made the most of his playing time Thursday and cracked the scoresheet twice, finding the twine in the latter stages of the first period and then setting up Wyatt Johnston's goal in the third frame. Lundkvist isn't expected to produce at this rate on a steady basis, though. He didn't score a single goal and only had five points in 39 regular-season showings in 2024-25, This was just the 10th goal of his five-year NHL career.