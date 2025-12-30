default-cbs-image
Lundkvist (lower body) is good to go for Wednesday's home contest against the Sabres, Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars reports.

Lundkvist won't miss any game action after taking a maintenance day Sunday. The Swedish defenseman skated next to Thomas Harley on the second pairing during Tuesday's practice. Lundkvist scored his first goal since the Stars' regular-season opener against the Blackhawks on Saturday, snapping his nine-game point drought in the process.

