Lundkvist logged an assist and two hits in Monday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Lundkvist ended a three-game point drought when he set up Ryan Suter's insurance goal in the third period. The 22-year-old Lundkvist doesn't have a ton of consistency on offense yet, but he's played well enough to regularly hold a spot in the lineup over Joel Hanley. Lundkvist is up to four goals, nine assists, 66 shots on net, 48 blocked shots, 41 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 42 contests.