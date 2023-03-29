Lundkvist has played in only seven of the Stars' 14 games in March.

Lundkvist's reduced role has come as the playoff race intensifies. The Stars clearly aren't ready to fully trust the 22-year-old in his own zone, leading to more playing time for veteran Joel Hanley while Lundkvist watches from the press box. Lundkvist hasn't helped his cause with zero points and just five shots on goal in March, though he's produced 16 points, 94 shots, 67 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 60 outings overall.