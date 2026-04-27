Lundkvist (face) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Wild, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lundkvist exited Saturday's Game 4 against Minnesota after suffering a deep facial laceration, and he'll be forced to miss at least one additional matchup. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Thursday's Game 6, but the Stars are hopeful that Lundkvist will be able to return before the end of the first-round series. The Stars haven't yet announced Lundkvist's replacement for Tuesday's game, but Ilya Lyubushkin is a candidate to enter the lineup.