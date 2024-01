Lundkvist scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Lundkvist put Dallas ahead 2-1 late in the second period, beating Ilya Sorokin with a slapshot for his second goal and 14th point of the year. While the 23-year-old blueliner has yet to provide consistent production, he'll offer some deep-league upside while Miro Heiskanen (lower body) is out. Lundkvist has averaged 1:43 of power-play time over his last seven games.