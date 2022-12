Lundkvist found the back of the net in Dallas' 3-2 overtime victory against Detroit on Saturday.

Lundkvist's goal was the overtime winner. He's up to three goals and eight points in 25 games this season. The 22-year-old was limited to one goal and no assists in 15 contests from Oct. 29-Dec. 6, but Lundkvist has now recorded at least a point in back-to-back games, so perhaps he's turned a corner.