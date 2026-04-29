Lundkvist (face) didn't travel with the team ahead of Game 6 against the Wild on Thursday, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lundkvist looks set to miss his second straight game due to his facial injury, which means Ilya Lyubushkin figures to stay in the lineup for Game 6. The 25-year-old Lundkvist is currently mired in a 27-game goal drought dating back to Feb. 2 versus Winnipeg. During his slump, the blueliner has notched six assists, 21 shots and 25 blocks. Once given the all-clear, Lundkvist should retake his spot on the third pairing.