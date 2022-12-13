Lundkvist registered an assist in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Penguins.

Lundkvist set up Roope Hintz 19 seconds into the game for the Stars' lone goal. The 22-year-old Lundkvist has two goals and two helpers in his last three games, and his 19:23 of ice time Monday was his most since Nov. 13. The blueliner has three goals, six assists, 47 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 24 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 26 appearances. His role on the second power-play unit could give him some appeal in deeper formats.