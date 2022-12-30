Lundkvist produced an assist and blocked four shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Lundkvist had a shot attempt in the third period that Wyatt Johnston tipped in for the go-ahead goal. It was ultimately the game-winner, and it gave Lundkvist two helpers in his last four games. The 22-year-old blueliner is seeing top-pairing usage at even strength, but his power-play time has been inconsistent lately. He's at 11 points (three goals, eight helpers), 56 shots on net, 41 blocked shots, 33 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 34 outings.