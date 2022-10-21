Lundkvist notched an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Lundkvist helped out on Luke Glendening's first-period marker. The assist was Lundkvist's second in four games for the Stars after he was dealt from the Rangers just before training camp opened. The 22-year-old blueliner has added eight shots on net, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating while drawing some power-play time on the second unit. He looks like a sneaky depth add for fantasy managers in deep formats.