Lundkvist recorded an assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Lundkvist set up Joe Pavelski's game-tying goal in the second period. The helper was Lundkvist's first point since Nov. 24, but his drought was just five games since he's been a regular healthy scratch lately. He'll need to keep getting involved on offense to avoid Joel Hanley retaking the last spot in the lineup. Lundkvist has disappointed with just eight helpers to go with 25 shots on net, 14 hits, 15 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 25 appearances this season.