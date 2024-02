Lundkvist (concussion) won't be available for Monday's game versus the Islanders, Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

Although Lundkvist will miss a sixth straight contest Monday, he's reportedly close to returning, suggesting he could be back as soon as Tuesday against the Avalanche or Thursday versus Winnipeg. The 23-year-old Swede has picked up 15 points while averaging only 15:08 of ice time through 43 contests this campaign.