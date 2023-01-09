Lundkvist scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Lundkvist had three helpers over his last 12 games since he last scored a goal. The defenseman was able to pot his fourth tally of the season just over halfway through the second period, and it held up as his second game-winner of the campaign. The 22-year-old blueliner has 12 points (three on the power play), 63 shots on net, 43 blocked shots, 38 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 38 contests. He's moved around the Stars' defense at times, but his instincts on offense are strong enough to earn Lundkvist some power-play time, making him a depth option in deeper fantasy formats.