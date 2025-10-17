Lundkvist suffered a lower-body injury Thursday versus Vancouver, Brien Rea of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports.

Lundkvist will be looked at by the medical staff Friday after he played only 11:18 and may be questionable for Saturday's contest in St. Louis. The 25-year-old defenseman got off to a great start with a goal and two assists in his first two games, but he was held off the scoresheet in his last two appearances. Ilya Lyubushkin should enter the lineup if Lundkvis is unable to go.