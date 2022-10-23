Lundkvist notched an assist and four blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Lundkvist had the secondary helper on Joe Pavelski's hat-trick-clinching goal in the third period. The assist was Lundkvist's second in as many games and third in five outings this year. The Swedish defenseman has added eight shots on net, eight blocked shots and a plus-2 rating while seeing third-pairing minutes and time on the second power-play unit. Considering he had all of four points in 25 contests last year, it appears his play has taken a noticeable step forward.