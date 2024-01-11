Lundkvist scored his first goal of the season and added an assist in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Wild.

The 23-year-old blueliner helped set up Matt Duchene for a tally in the second period before potting his own in the third. Lundqvist has found a groove since Christmas, delivering five points in his last six games with seven shots on net, six hits, six blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-7 rating. With Miro Heiskanen (lower body) sidelined, Lundqvist is also seeing time on the second power-play unit, although Thomas Harley has been the biggest beneficiary of Heiskanen's absence.