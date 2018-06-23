Stars' Oscar Back: Joins Dallas system in Round 3
Back was drafted 75th overall by the Stars at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Back's size (6-foot-2, 200 pounds), hockey IQ and defensive awareness would appear to give him a high-floor as a potential third-line center, but his skating is well below-average and there is a decent chance his lack of foot speed will cost him the opportunity to play at the NHL level. Back got into 14 games with Farjestad of the SHL this past season and didn't produce a point. However, the results were much better (32 points in 38 games) when he suited up for their junior club. Back is your typical "draft-and-stash" prospect. It's a term you most often hear in the NBA not the NHL, but it applies in this case. Dallas will allow Back to marinate in Europe in hopes he can improve his skating a bit.
