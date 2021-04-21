Back signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Stars on Wednesday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Stars selected Back with the 75th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. The 21-year-old forward has spent the 2020-21 campaign with Farjestad BK of the SHL, picking up four goals and 14 points in 52 games. He could develop into a defensive-minded, bottom-six option for Dallas, but he'll likely spend some time in the minors before getting a shot with the big club.