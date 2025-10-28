Back (upper body) isn't expected to play against Washington on Tuesday, according to Stars beat writer Robert Tiffin.

After missing the first eight games of the season due to an undisclosed injury, Back scored a goal and logged 8:28 of ice time against Nashville on Sunday. However, he is dealing with another injury and is considered day-to-day. With Matt Duchene (upper body) and Roope Hintz (undisclosed) also unavailable, Dallas will probably dress 11 forwards and seven defenseman against the Capitals, with Kyle Capobianco entering Tuesday's lineup.