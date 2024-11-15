Back recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

Back didn't play in any of the Stars' previous two contests and had suited up in just three of the team's last eight games. However, he made his presence felt in this game with arguably the best outing of his entire NHL career. The 24-year-old center doesn't have a spot secure in any of the lines and doesn't produce consistently to warrant roster consideration in most formats, but there's no question he turned more than a few heads with his play Thursday.