Back notched two assists and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Back has contributed three helpers over his last two games. He assisted on goals by Jason Robertson and Thomas Harley in this contest. This isn't likely to be a sustained improvement on offense for Back, who is stuck in a fourth-line role. He has seven points, 15 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-5 rating over 22 appearances, though he hasn't sat out since Nov. 11 and likely won't do so since Tyler Seguin's (hip) long-term absence means the Stars are unlikely to carry any spare forwards until he moves from regular to long-term injured reserve officially.