Back scored a goal in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Lightning.

Back cut the lead to 2-1 at 7:58 of the third period when he deflected a point shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy. He snapped a 14-game goal drought with the snipe. Back is deployed as a fourth-line winger, which limits his fantasy value. He has four goals and 10 assists with 36 shots in 62 games.