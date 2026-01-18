Back scored a goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning.

Back ended an 11-game point drought with his first-period tally, but that goal was all the Stars could get past Andrei Vasilevskiy. The 25-year-old Back is up to four goals, four assists, 22 shots on net, 21 blocked shots, 15 hits and a plus-4 rating over 39 appearances. He's been a regular in the Stars' bottom six, but he doesn't offer enough offense to help in most fantasy formats.