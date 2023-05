Laaksonen signed a two-year contract with Lulea of the Swedish Hockey League on Friday.

Laaksonen was selected in the third round -- 89th overall -- in 2017 by the Sabres and was dealt to Dallas on Dec. 15 for Joseph Cecconi. Laaksonen had two assists in 10 AHL games with Rochester and followed that with a pair of goals and six helpers in 29 AHL games with Texas. The Finnish defenseman never played a game in the NHL after playing parts of three seasons in the AHL.