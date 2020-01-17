Stars' Oula Palve: Acquired in minor-league swap

Palve was brought in by Dallas from Pittsburgh on Friday in an exchange for John Nyberg.

Palve is playing his first season in North America with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, in which he notched one goal and seven helpers in 37 contests. The 27-year-old Finn figures to be a contributor for AHL Texas and could get a look at a roster spot heading into the 2020-21 campaign.