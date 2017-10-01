Nemeth (hand) sat out Sunday's practice, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

It isn't known when Nemeth suffered the injury, or what kind of timetable has been given before he makes a return to the ice. Regardless of when he's healthy again, Nemeth has spent the majority of the preseason skating on the team's fourth pair, so his spot on the Stars' roster is far from a forgone conclusion. The Swedish blueliner doesn't carry much fantasy value, having recorded zero goals and 14 assists in his 108-game NHL career.