Nemeth has spent recent practices on a fourth pairing, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports. Coach Ken Hitchcock has said he plans on playing six defensemen consistently, and not rotating eight like the team did last year.

Julius Honka will likely start the season in the AHL, making it eight blueliners likely to start the season with the Stars. If the current pairings stick, it may be awhile before Nemeth sees significant game time.