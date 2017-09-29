Coach Hitchcock has said he plans on playing six defensemen consistently, and not rotating eight like the team did last year. Nemeth has spent recent practices on a fourth pairing, reports Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site.

Julius Honka will likely start the season in the AHL, cutting camp to the eight defensemen that will likely start the season with the team. If the current pairings stick, it may be a while before Nemeth sees significant game time.