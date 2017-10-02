Play

Nemeth (hand) was placed on waivers by Dallas on Monday, Rick Ralph of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Following impressive performances by Julius Honka and Jamie Oleksiak this preseason, Nemeth was deemed the expendable man by the organization. If Nemeth clears waivers, he'll likely be demoted to AHL Texas, though fantasy owners won't miss the stay-at-home defenseman.

