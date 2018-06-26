Stars' Philippe Desrosiers: Exclusive contract rights preserved by Stars
Desrosiers received a qualifying offer from the Stars.
This means the Stars will retain exclusive negotiating rights with the goalie that they took in the second round (54th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. Desrosiers compiled a 23-9-1 record, 2.51 GAA and .913 save percentage with the Idaho Steelheads of the ECHL last regular season, and he was the primary backstop for that club during the 2018 playoffs. With a new contract seemingly on the horizon, perhaps he'll be ready for his NHL debut at some point this coming season.
